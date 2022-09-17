Kim Kardashian opens up on being interrupted by kids during virtual business calls

Kim Kardashian has admitted locking her kids out of a room during zoom meetings as she labelled their behaviour as “embarrassing”.
During the second annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation event, the SKIMs mogul attended as a panellist titled How to Get Done in a Divided America, reported via Mirror UK.
At the event, Kardashian reflected on the responsibilities of being a multi-tasking mother especially during Zoom calls.
The mother of four revealed that her kids “like to make a special appearance and even interrupt her calls”, which she called it, “so embarrassing”.
Producer Scott Budnick also chimed in and said, “No matter how many doors she locks, she cannot keep the kids out of the room.”
The beauty entrepreneur added, “They figure out a way in.”
For the unversed, Kardashian shares her four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
