BLACKPINK takes over iTunes Charts globally with new album 'BORN PINK'

BLACKPINK is ruling iTunes charts all over the world with new album and title track.

The South Korean female band made a huge comeback with their second full-length album BORN PINK on September 16, 2022.

Immediately after the release, both the album and its title song Shut Down shot to the top of iTunes charts in many different countries across the globe.

According to the band's agency YG Entertainment BORN PINK had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in almost 54 different countries worldwide as of 9:45 a.m. KST on September 17, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

The new album had also reached No. 1 on Apple Music Top Albums charts in at least 60 different regions.

Meanwhile, the title track of the album Shut Down had soared to No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 43 different regions globally.