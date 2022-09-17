BLACKPINK new album 'BORN PINK' Surpasses 1 Million on 1st-Day Sales, breaks records

BLACKPINK new album 'BORN PINK' Surpasses 1 Million 1st-Day Sales, break records

BLACKPINK's newly released album BORN PINK is creating history with record first-day sales.

On September 16, 2022 the female band released their second full-length BORN PINK at 1 p.m. KST. The band featured the title track Shut Down in a music video.

Shortly after the album was released both the album and the title track soared to the top of the music charts in different countries globally.

According to Hanteo Chart, the album sold an impressive total of 1,011,266 copies on first-day of its release, making it the first one by any female band in K-Pop history to sell over a million copies on day 1 of its release.

BLACKPINK has also now become the band with third-highest first-day sales overall, after the famous male Korean bands BTS and SEVENTEEN.