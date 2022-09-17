Mia Khalifa slams Queen, supports 'hatred' towards 'aristocracy'

Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American celebrity, has had enough of traffic in London.

The actress and model, who is currently travelling across UK, blames the Queen for delaying her work commitments.

In a TikTok video, Mia shared a snippet from chef Anthony Bourdain's TV shows featuring men around him, toasting to their drinks.

"To the Queen," says one.

"No, I hate the aristocracy man," replies Bourdain.

"Monarchists vs literally the rest of the world rn [right now]," the video was captioned.

Sharing the clip to her Instagram, Mia prompted: "Me right now as I sit in a car for 3.5 hours to a shoot bc [because] of traffic from the queen having died peacefully due to being as old as the Magna Carta."

Queen passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. Her demise has passed on the crown to her eldest son, Charles.