Mia Khalifa slams Queen, supports 'hatred' towards 'aristocracy'

Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American celebrity, has had enough of traffic in London.
The actress and model, who is currently travelling across UK, blames the Queen for delaying her work commitments.
In a TikTok video, Mia shared a snippet from chef Anthony Bourdain's TV shows featuring men around him, toasting to their drinks.
"To the Queen," says one.
"No, I hate the aristocracy man," replies Bourdain.
"Monarchists vs literally the rest of the world rn [right now]," the video was captioned.
Sharing the clip to her Instagram, Mia prompted: "Me right now as I sit in a car for 3.5 hours to a shoot bc [because] of traffic from the queen having died peacefully due to being as old as the Magna Carta."
Queen passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. Her demise has passed on the crown to her eldest son, Charles.
