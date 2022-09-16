WATCH: English cricketers unwind, devour Pakistani cuisine in Karachi

KARACHI: Following their landing in Karachi for the upcoming seven-match T20I series, English cricketers have been unwinding and resting ahead of the much-awaited bilateral tournament.



The team has been devouring delectable Pakistani food on their visit to the country for the upcoming seven-match T20I series.

The English team visited Pakistan after a 17-year hiatus for the bilateral series.

The players are updating their fans by sharing how they're spending their time via photos and videos on social media.

English cricketer plays indoor golf. — Instagram

In the photos and videos on Instagram, the players could be seen enjoying Pakistani cuisine as well as foreign food. The English guests have also relished tasty naan (bread).

In an Instagram story, the players are seen brewing their own coffee and playing indoor golf.

The team will visit the National Stadium for their practice session before the series. The T20I series is scheduled to begin on September 20 (Tuesday).