Gigi Hadid’s dad says he ‘likes’ daughter’s rumoured beau Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid talked about his daughter's rumoured relationship with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.
The real estate developer told Daily Mail that he “likes” the Wolf Of Wall Street actor but is not sure if his daughter is romantically involved with him or not.
“I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man,” the 73 year-old told the publication. “I liked him.”
He went on to talk about his daughter’s relationship with Leonardo, saying, “They are friends - they have known each other for some time.”
“I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don't think they are dating - I believe they are just good friends. But I really don't know,” he added.
Muhammad was then asked how he would feel if Gigi and Leonardo are actually in a relationship, to which he responded, “I don't comment on my daughter's personal relationships.”
“I have no say in who she is dating,” he noted.
Speculations of Gigi and Leonardo’s romance started few days after news of the actor’s breakup with Camilla Morrone made way to the media.
"They are getting to know each other," an insider told People Magazine while adding that the pair isn’t "dating" just yet.
"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," the source added.
