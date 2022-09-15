King Charles III, Camilla go to separate locations after Queen's procession

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla reportedly went to two separate locations after Queen’s Coffin was received in London.
According to Daily Mail, the new monarch has been given 24 hours to contemplate his mother’s death just ahead of her funeral on Monday.
His Majesty along with his wife went to their respective homes after a hectic schedule.
The monarch will spend a day at his Gloucestershire home, reported BBC.
King Charles III “will use the day to prepare for his role and has already received red boxes of state papers,” reported the outlet.
Previously, King Charles III expressed his anger while signing the Accession Proclamation
The guard collapsed while he was watching over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III’s handwriting suggests that the new monarch is a 'sensitive loner'
Prince Harry's wife Meghan would also be thankful that she did not directly hurled insults at the Queen in her...
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham unintentionally insulted Nicola Peltz's family before lavish nuptials
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'walked hand-in-hand' at the Westminster Hall on Wednesday