Jacob Lofland lands key role in 'Joker' sequel

Jacob Lofland of Maze Runner and Mud fame, will be seen in a key supporting role in the sequel for the Joker, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as DC Comics’ popular supervillain, Arthur Fleck aka The Joker. Phoenix even won an Oscar for Best Actor in 2020 for playing the iconic Batman nemesis.

Several media outlets have reported that Lady Gaga has been officially cast in the much-anticipated movie, however her character in the movie is still undetermined. The cast will also include Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.

The plot details are not yet revealed. However, there are speculations that the movie will be set in Arkham Asylum; since the title references a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals. Lofland will probably play an inmate at the asylum who develops a relationship with the Joker.

Apart from directing the movie, Phillips has also written the script with co-writer Scott Silver. The production is due to begin in November with shoots in Los Angeles and New York. Warner Bros. has set an October 4, 2024 release, reports the publication.