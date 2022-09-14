Kris Jenner launched her limited edition collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics

Kris and Kylie Jenner celebrated the launch of Kris’ new collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics in a glitzy and bejewelled IG post.
Previously Kris has done a collection called ‘Momager’ with the brand. The mother-daughter duo celebrated the launch with a reveal video on their TikTok, and fans got excited!
Inspired by none other than Kris herself and her love of martinis, the collection features a range of beauty and skincare products. Kylie and Kris did a PR package unboxing video to give a sneak peek to fans and beauty gurus.
The momager along with her daughter was wearing glamourous jewels as they did a cooking show style IG video to celebrate the launch.
Roses surround Kris’ signature which is plastered on the pale pink PR box. It consists of new 'Curetini' under eye patches, a lip crayon set, a large eyeshadow palette, an anti-aging lip serum, and a face palette.
The eye patches come with a cartoon version of Kris’ head on the front. The lip crayon set comes with three Kris Jenner shades: a deep nude, a bright orange-red and a coral-pink shade. The face palette has a coral pink blush and a gold shimmer highlight.
The eyeshadow palette, shaded like a head of a martini glass, has a range of nude and deep green shades in shimmer and matte formulas.
Moreover, a new product is added in the collection which is an anti-aging lip serum, which comes clear with packaging similar to a lip gloss.
The speculation continues as to whether the diamond-encrusted ring Garner wore was a gift from her boyfriend Miller
Meghan Markle has come under fire for causing ‘havoc behind the scenes’ through her alleged PR stunts
Meghan Markle recreated her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth as she saw her coffin for the first time
She not only surprised the students with her appearance but also donated a whopping $100K to the school
Meghan Markle may move back to UK after getting ‘validating’ meeting with Brits during Queen’s funeral
Bigg Boss season 16 to premier on the 1st of October