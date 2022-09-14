Plane that carried Queen's body to London used in Ukraine and Afghanistan

The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster, which flew the Queen's coffin from Edinburgh to London, helped evacuate thousands of people in Kabul last summer.



The heavily used aircraft has also been used to take humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

The head of the Royal Air Force (RAF), said the aircraft has also helped “extensively” in disaster relief efforts around the world.

The C-17 Globemaster carrying Queens coffin to London was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston told Sky News: “It’s a C-17 Globemaster, which is our strategic airlifter. But on this very sad occasion it will be carrying Her Majesty’s coffin down from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt."

“It’s a heavily used aircraft – it carried the majority of the 15,000 people that we evacuated from Kabul last summer. And, since then, it’s been involved in airlifting humanitarian aid and lethal aid nodes to support Ukraine.”

Queen Elizabeth, who passed away last week aged 96, got a royal guard of honour from 96 Queen’s Colour Squadron gunners in Edinburgh. The plane left at 6pm and is expected to arrive in London an hour later.