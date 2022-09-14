Will Prince Harry cancel his tell-all memoir after his promise to King Charles?

Prince Harry, who's in London with his wife Meghan Markle to attend the Queen' funeral, is being advised to cancel his tell-all memoir after the Duke's pledge to his father King Charles III.

Britain's outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has urged the Duke of Sussex to cancel his tell-all memoir after his pledge to "honour" King Charles.

Meghan's hubby appeared to offer an olive branch to his father, who he has a troubled relationship with, in a tribute to the late Queen.



In his statement on Monday, the Duke said he would "honour" Charles as he starts his reign.

The former Good Morning Britain host asked the Duke to pull the plug on his forthcoming book following his promise to the new King.

The TalkTV presenter, in his article for the New York Post, wrote: "If this book is as bad as the palace fears, all hell will break loose when it’s published, and the ensuing furor could depth-charge King Charles III’s reign before it’s even gotten going.

"So if Harry genuinely wants us to believe he has a desire to 'honour' his father, as he said today, he should tear up his lucrative contract with Penguin Random House and cancel the book."

It's still unclear whether Lilibet and Archie's father will cancel or rewrite his much anticipated book after his reunion with his royal relatives during a difficult family time.