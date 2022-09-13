Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid spark romance rumours: 'Getting to know each other'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are seemingly off to a budding romance.

A source close to the two tells PEOPLE that Leo has his eyes on the supermodel, weeks after split from ex-girlfriend Camilla Morrone.

"They are getting to know each other," they revealed, adding the pair aren't "dating" just yet.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," they continued.

A third source adds: "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

The dating rumours come amid ageist attacks on Leo, blaming the star for only dating celebrities under the age of 25.