Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reunion with royals

Piers Morgan has reacted to Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s reunion with royals in respect of Queen Elizabeth.



In his new column for the New York Post, the outspoken journalist said, “I applaud their temporary truce as a mark of respect for their grandmother, which is something she would have desperately wanted.”

He also shared a sweet advice for Prince Harry after the latter honoured his father King Charles.

Harry and Meghan Markle honoured King Charles III after he expressed his love for the couple.

In their first official statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry said, “And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

Morgan shared his column on Twitter saying, “Harry, if you really want to honor your dad, nix your salacious tell-all and rein in your royals-trashing wife.”



