Scandalous tape: Ray J makes shocking revelation about Kris Jenner

Ray J has made some shocking revelations about Kris Jenner’s role in releasing the intimate tapes he shot with Kim Kardashian for the release of the 2007 film Kim Kardashian, Superstar.

The Raycon founder, 41, said that Kim's mother and manager Jenner, 66, watched the three tapes and decided to release one which was shot at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., said that two of the movies were shot in Cabo San Lucas, and one was filmed in Santa Barbara, California.

In a bombshell interview with DailyMail in May, Ray J claimed the infamous intimate tape was 'released like an album' by Kim herself.’

In an Instagram Live clip that extended 44 minutes, Ray J said that Jenner worked on preparing the tape for release and that Kim was in the loop on all stages of the business transaction.

He went on to add that Kardashian's handwriting was on the contract with the film company describing the infamous tapes.

Jenner eventually picked one of the tapes filmed in Cabo San Lucas based on which made Kardashian look the best, Ray J said.

However, Jenner has denied any involvement in the release of the tape, which boosted the family's high-profile, eventually leading to unprecedented success in reality TV, and paving the path toward its marketing empire.



