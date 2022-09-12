Prince Andrew blasted for ‘hoping’ for royal future: ‘Retreat in the shadows!’

File Footage

Prince Andrew has reportedly been cursed to spend the rest of his days with the Firm, in the shadows, alongside Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis.



This insight has been brought to light by royal commentator Camilla Tominey while addressing the possible future awaiting Prince Andrew.

She began by telling Express UK that there's “is little hope of a comeback” for Prince Andrew.

“It is no secret that Andrew is not particularly close to his brother - and having helped to orchestrate his permanent exit from royal life along with the Prince of Wales, it’s always been thought that the Duke has no future in King Charles III’s slimmed-down monarchy.”

“Yes, he may have conducted himself with decorum as he joined fellow members of the Royal family to inspect the floral tributes at Balmoral on Saturday.”

“In a show of family unity, he was photographed tenderly hugging his daughter Princess Eugenie when she was moved to tears by the messages - and was later seen arm in arm with his sister-in-law, the Countess of Wessex.”

“And he may have inherited his late mother’s beloved dogs, which are to be rehoused at Royal Lodge, the Windsor home he shares with his ex-wife, the Duchess of York.”

“But while he will join his siblings in playing a prominent role in the coming days, walking behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin and taking part in the official vigil as she lays in state - once it is all over, he will be expected to retreat back to a life lived well under the royal radar.”