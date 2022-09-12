Titans Season 4: Who will be playing Lex Luthor in live-action?

DC Comics’ live-action Titans series will be premiering its fourth season and Lex Luthor will finally be a part of it.

An official image was recently revealed from the new season that featured the actor in full Lex Luthor mode. Played by Titus Welliver, the character is introduced after Joshua Orpin’s Superboy appeared in season 3.

Talking about how Welliver was cast as the supervillain, showrunner Greg Walker revealed that the actor is a fairly large comic book fan, especially when it comes to DC, reports Entertainment Weekly.

What differences would this Lex Luthor have from its previous incarnations, Greg added, “He sees the world through the lens both of his own power and his own inadequacy, and tries to compensate for both,” described Walker. “You know what he’s done, what he’s capable of doing, except like many of those people, he’s personable. He has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power.”

Titans Season 4 castings will also include Joseph Morgan (The Originals) as Brother Blood (aka Sebastian Blood), an “introverted man with a strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature”; Franka Potente (Taboo) as Mother Mayhem (aka May Bennett), a “natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her”; and Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) in the recurring role of Jinx, a “quick-witted criminal and master of dark magic.”

The series is set to premiere in November, 2022.

