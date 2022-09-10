A representative image.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a very hot day in Karachi on Saturday (today) with the temperatures expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius.

As per the Met office, the temperature recorded in the port city was 40 degrees Celsius and it felt like it had reached 43°C. In addition to this, the humidity level is recorded at 29%.

During the next three days, the temperature is expected to range between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius, the PMD added.

However, rain is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin, Mīrpur Khas and other cities from today until September 14.

In a statement, the PMD said that mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, said the met office.