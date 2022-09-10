KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a very hot day in Karachi on Saturday (today) with the temperatures expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius.
As per the Met office, the temperature recorded in the port city was 40 degrees Celsius and it felt like it had reached 43°C. In addition to this, the humidity level is recorded at 29%.
During the next three days, the temperature is expected to range between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius, the PMD added.
However, rain is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin, Mīrpur Khas and other cities from today until September 14.
In a statement, the PMD said that mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country.
However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, said the met office.
“The offence is very serious which has not been realised,” remarks Justice Minallah during the hearing
Hunaid Lakhani's funeral prayers will be offered at Masjid-e-Saheem in Khayaban-e-Rahat on Friday
Pentagon says the proposed sale worth $450 million would continue the sustainment of Pakistan’s F-16 fleet
FIA will send a second notice to Amjad Shoaib for sharing fake news of PM Shahbaz's meeting with an Israeli delegation
Two people were killed and three others wounded in different firing incidents reported from around the city after the...
PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said the court will be more displeased with the second reply of Imran Khan as he did not...