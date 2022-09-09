How will the new English current look like after Queen death?

The Bank of England has announced major changes to English currency, replacing the Queen image with that of Prince Charles.



While the official announcement over the plan will drop after 10 days of the monarch's death, it is expected that the current notes will continue to be legal tender.

Later, the Royal Mint advisory committee will send recommendations for the new coins in order to get approval or the royal family.

The final design choice will then be approved by Chancellor and Charles.

Governor Andrew Bailey said: “It was with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"On behalf of everyone at the Bank I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

"For most of us, she is the only head of state we have ever known, and will be remembered as an inspirational figure for our country and the Commonwealth.”

New currency will distribute across the nation while the old one will be functional until worn out.