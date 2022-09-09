Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.



The royal couple, who landed in UK last Saturday, paid tribute to Queen by turning the front page of their website Archewell black.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry is mourning the Queen’s death in Balmoral alongside estranged brother Prince William and other senior royals after travelling alone there in a private jet without Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly staying behind at their Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

Harry is also expected to return to Windsor soon.

The report further says, it is also not clear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stay in the Britain until the state funeral of the Queen, expected to be next Monday, September 19, or return to California to see their kids Archie and Lilibet.