Prince Charles, William travelling to Balmoral to be with Queen amid health fear

Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Balmoral to be at Queen Elizabeth's side

Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William are travelling to Balmoral Castle to be by Queen Elizabeth's side as it comes that she is under 'medical supervision'.

"Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral," a Clarence House spokesperson said.

A Kensington Palace source also confirmed about Prince William's travels.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under medical supervision, with Buckingham Palace on Thursday saying that doctors are concerned for her health.

The queen, Britain's longest reigning sovereign, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" in recent months.

This latest health update comes after the Queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers on Wednesday after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at Balmoral Castle.