Zac Efron reveals the real reason behind his 2021 shocking face transformation

Zac Efron talked about his headline making 2021 face transformation that sparked rumours that the actor had cosmetic surgery.

The rumours about the High School Musical star undergoing a plastic surgery started when he appeared in an Earth Day! The Musical where he seemed to have a more prominent squared chin.

Finally addressing the speculations surrounding his changed facial feature to Men's Health, the star revealed he had an accident at home last year.

Efron explained that he was running with socks on when he slipped and hit the corner of a fountain which made him lose consciousness.

The handsome hunk said he woke up to “his chin bone hanging off his face,” while adding that during the recovering from the injury, his facial muscles got “really big.”

"The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big," he said, hence disclosing why his face transformed.

However, Efron said that the rumours did not bother him, adding, "If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”