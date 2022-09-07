Asia Cup 2022: 'Naseem Shah You Beauty' trends on Twitter after Pakistan's thrilling win against Afghanistan

Pakistan's pacer Naseem Shah. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

SHARJAH: Pakistan's pacer Naseem Shah is being hailed as a hero after his sixer landed the team into the Asia Cup 2022's final on Sunday, September 11.



The team will be playing the tournament's last game against Sri Lanka that beat India in a thrilling match on Tuesday, September 6. The teams will also be playing a scheduled Super 4 stage match on September 9.

Following Pakistan's victory, everyone has been hailing Naseem Shah for his incredible performance in the match with the trend 'NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY' trending number two on Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Pakistan Cricket Board also deemed Shah as the "Man of the moment".

Here are some of the reactions emerging from Twitterati for Pakistan's dynamic pacer, including the country's President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif:



