Musician Lewis Capaldi gets candid about having Tourette’s syndrome

Lewis Capaldi has recently disclosed that he has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.



According to The Guardian, the Scottish singer opened up about his diagnosis on Instagram Live, saying that he “didn’t want his twitching to be misinterpreted” among his fans.

“I have Tourette's. I've always had it, apparently. I do a shoulder twitch quite a lot. It's a new thing,” said the 25-year-old.

Reportedly, Tourette is a neurological condition that enables a person to make involuntary sounds and movements, called as tics.

“I haven’t really learned much about it. I am learning. I have got botox on my shoulders to stop it moving,” mentioned the singer-songwriter.

Speaking about the moment he got to know about his diagnosis, the Before You Go crooner remarked, “When they told me 'we think you've got Tourette's', I was like 'you know what, that makes so much sense'.”

The singer continued, “The worst thing about it is when I'm excited, I get it. When I'm stressed, I get it. Some days it's more painful than others. It's not a big a deal.”

“It looks a lot worse than it is,” he added.

For the unversed, Capaldi is not the only musician who has this syndrome, earlier this year, Billie Eilish also revealed that she’s been living with Tourette for long time in a Netflix interview.