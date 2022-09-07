Anushka Sharma shares ‘life-changing’ moment from Chakda Xpress: Photo

Anushkha Sharma has recently been busy filming for her much-awaited movie Chakda Xpress.



Reportedly, the Sultan star will be seen playing the character of an Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the movie.

This movie will also mark her comeback on the big screens after five-year hiatus. She has often been seen posting videos and photos from her upcoming movie’s sets on social media.

This time too, the Zero actress has turned to Instagram on Wednesday morning and posted a still image from the movie which the actress called the life-changing moment for the character.

“A moment from a story that needs to be told!” wrote the 34-year-old in a caption.

Ranveer Singh reacted to the photo and pressed “like” on the post. Indian background singer Neeti Mohan said, “Can’t wait.”



According to Pinkvilla, the actress shared the teaser of the movie in January and said that this movie is a “dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped Jhulan’s life and also women’s cricket”.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the new movie will reportedly soon stream on Netflix.