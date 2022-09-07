Asia Cup 2022: Is Sri Lanka confirmed in final?

Sri Lanka´s players celebrate after dismissing India´s Hardik Pandya (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 6, 2022. — AFP/File

Despite two wins from two games, Sri Lanka is not guaranteed a place in the Asia Cup 2022's final.

Imagine, if Afghanistan beats Pakistan and India and Pakistan beat Sri Lanka, then it will have three teams tied with four points apiece and two teams with better Net Run Rate (NRR) will play the final.

Sri Lanka currently has NRR of 0.351 and Pakistan has NRR of 0.126, while Afghanistan's NRR is -0.125 and if they want to be in contention then they will have to work really hard, beating India and Pakistan by greater margins to improve their NRR.

Considering the scenario, Wednesday's match between Pakistan and Afghanistan is important as far as the tournament's future is concern.

The 'if and but' situation will persist if Afghanistan wins. However, if Pakistan — as everyone expects — wins the game then all ifs and buts will be buried with confirmation of the final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.