Pakistan connects with France through submarine cable

ISLAMABAD: The construction of a submarine cable infrastructure connecting Pakistan to France has been fully completed and ready for service by the Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) Cable International Network Co. Ltd, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.
The 15,000 km submarine cable will provide connectivity from Karachi to Marseille, the statement said.
PTA added that the cable has been extended from Pakistan to Singapore for an additional 6,500km, with the main trunk landing in Singapore, Pakistan, Kenya, Egypt, and France and branches to the Maldives, Malta, and Cyprus.
"It adds an ultra-fast, high capacity, low latency and redundant connectivity to Pakistan’s international connectivity," PTA stated.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan-Egypt segment connects Karachi with Zafarana and its total length is 5,800 km.
The development was reported by the management of PEACE Cable whose officials held online and in-person meetings with Chairman PTA Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa at PTA Headquarters.
PEACE delegation comprised its management's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sun Xiaohua, Director Zhang Donghai, Commercial Director Chirs Zhang, and Peace Cable's Pakistan Manager Shoaib Ashfaq Qureshi.
According to PTA, the delegation was interested in investment opportunities in Pakistan and discussed future plans for the development of innovative digital and technology solutions to accelerate progress toward a digitally connected Pakistan.
Elon Musk's mother said that she's not interested in material possessions
Meta's Privacy Policy Manager Arianne Jimenez says it protects users' data, information safety on its platforms
The cosmonaut termed her role as the first Russian to fly with a Space X mission as a "great responsibility"
The detection of CO2 will also help scientists learn more about how WASP-39 formed
To father's shock, video on his phone with his son was flagged too which was used by San Francisco police department...
WhatsApp is also introducing some other features such as reaction preview, admin delete, past participants, and status...