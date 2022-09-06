Pakistan connects with France through submarine cable

In this photo, engineers can be seen installing a submarine cable. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The construction of a submarine cable infrastructure connecting Pakistan to France has been fully completed and ready for service by the Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) Cable International Network Co. Ltd, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.

The 15,000 km submarine cable will provide connectivity from Karachi to Marseille, the statement said.

PTA added that the cable has been extended from Pakistan to Singapore for an additional 6,500km, with the main trunk landing in Singapore, Pakistan, Kenya, Egypt, and France and branches to the Maldives, Malta, and Cyprus.

"It adds an ultra-fast, high capacity, low latency and redundant connectivity to Pakistan’s international connectivity," PTA stated.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan-Egypt segment connects Karachi with Zafarana and its total length is 5,800 km.



The development was reported by the management of PEACE Cable whose officials held online and in-person meetings with Chairman PTA Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa at PTA Headquarters.

PEACE delegation comprised its management's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sun Xiaohua, Director Zhang Donghai, Commercial Director Chirs Zhang, and Peace Cable's Pakistan Manager Shoaib Ashfaq Qureshi.

According to PTA, the delegation was interested in investment opportunities in Pakistan and discussed future plans for the development of innovative digital and technology solutions to accelerate progress toward a digitally connected Pakistan.