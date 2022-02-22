Fault in submarine cable disrupts internet speed in Pakistan

A network of undersea communication cables. — iStock photo

ISLAMABAD: A fault in the submarine cable has affected the internet speed across Pakistan on Tuesday.

As per the details, the fault occurred in the TransWorld 1 (TW1) cable at a distance of almost 400 km off the coast of Pakistan. The TW1 cable system spans 1,300 km connecting Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

“Internet services could cause disruption across Pakistan due to a cut reported in TransWorld 1 (TW1) submarine cable system,” the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.

The PTA said, “A cable cut has been reported in TransWorld (TW1) submarine cable system at about 6 PM on Monday, this fault has caused an outage of international bandwidth and may result in degradation of internet services for users of TransWorld bandwidth.”

“The consortium is arranging adhoc bandwidth to minimise the impact. Efforts are going on to ascertain the exact location of the fault and expected restoration time,” it added.

