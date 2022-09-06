BTS Jungkook steals hearts with new photo-sketch

BTS member Jungkook's fans go crazy over his smoldering visuals from his photo-folio

BTS member Jungkook’s photobook Me Myself and Jungkook -Time Difference continues to set fire to internet every time new pictures and videos are released.

Fans were sent into an excited frenzy over Jungkook’s new 'vampire' visuals from the behind-the-scenes photo sketch, setting social medi ablaze.

Fans could not get over Jungkook's smouldering looks in the photo-folio, for which the star has worked hard from designing the concept to props, fashion ideas, and other features.





Fans seem to still be reeling from the releases, sharing how impressed they are by the way Jungkook nailed every concept.