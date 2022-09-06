 
Tuesday September 06, 2022
Entertainment

Kate Moss is a stunner in pink summer dress

Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend turned heads around with her stunning appearance during the launch of her new skincare

By Web Desk
September 06, 2022

British model Kate Moss continues to amaze her fans with her ravishing fashion statement.

Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend turned heads around with her stunning appearance during the launch of her new skincare and wellness brand on Tuesday.

In the photos shared on Dailymail, the fresh-faced supermodel looked radiant while attending the event on behalf of her appropriately named Cosmoss range at London department store Harrods.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Kate, 48, looked-drop -dead gorgeous in a powder pink dress with a plunging neckline as she greeted onlookers before making her way inside the sprawling Knightsbridge venue.

Accompanied by nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson, Kate was in a welcoming mood while celebrating the launch of Cosmoss, a move that marks her as the latest celebrity to join the already convoluted health and wellness market. 