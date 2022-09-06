Kate Moss is a stunner in pink summer dress

British model Kate Moss continues to amaze her fans with her ravishing fashion statement.
Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend turned heads around with her stunning appearance during the launch of her new skincare and wellness brand on Tuesday.
In the photos shared on Dailymail, the fresh-faced supermodel looked radiant while attending the event on behalf of her appropriately named Cosmoss range at London department store Harrods.
Kate, 48, looked-drop -dead gorgeous in a powder pink dress with a plunging neckline as she greeted onlookers before making her way inside the sprawling Knightsbridge venue.
Accompanied by nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson, Kate was in a welcoming mood while celebrating the launch of Cosmoss, a move that marks her as the latest celebrity to join the already convoluted health and wellness market.
