Kanye West says 'I need to be the chief decision maker'

American rapper Kanye West has expressed his desire to buy a major shoe company for control amid his feud with a with a Germany based shoe giants' executives, saying: 'I need to be the chief decision maker.'

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 45-year-old artist shared a text post about wanting to make a major move like Authentic Brands CEO Jamie Salter's purchase of Reebok from Adidas earlier this year.



Kim Kardashian's ex West wrote to his 17million followers: 'I need a shoe company like how Jamie Salter bought Reebok or I'll take over some shoe factories.

'I've went to JP Morgan but of course they won't give me no deal flow cause Jin(g) Ulrich is on the board of both Adidas and JP Morgan. What shoe company will give me control. I need to be the head of the board and chief decision maker.'

The artist claimed that he's gone to JP Morgan to inquire about an acquisition but managing director and vice chairman of investment banking, Jing Ulrich, is on the board of Adidas.



He said: 'My mama was an English professor and I was an English major I know how to speak correct English but I’m here to correct the English.'



It's not the first time that The All Of The Lights hitmaker has mentioned executive Jing as the previous day he bashed her and other enemies including Adidas executive Daniel Cherry, Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson, and more.