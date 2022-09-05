Spencer Pratt recalls ‘rudest encounter’ with ‘Friends’ star Lisa Kudrow

Spencer Pratt recalled the "rudest encounter" he had with Friends actor Lisa Kudrow when she told his wife Heidi Montag that her husband was going to kill her.

The Hills star said that Phoebe Buffay from the hit comedy sitcom is the “one of the worst humans” he has ever met in a TikTok video shared on Friday.

"That’s crazy," Bethenny Frankel agreed with his views in the comment section, adding, "She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also."

The reality television personality then narrated the whole incident with Kudrow in a separate video claiming that The Comeback star approached him and his wife at a party in 2009.

Pratt said that Kudrow told his wife that he had “eyes of a serial killer” and that he would murder her so she needs to get away from him.

“The year was 2009 and Heidi and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no-one wanted us there,” Pratt said in the video.

“It was almost like we were filming for Punk'd and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn't care as there was delicious food and a open bar.

“As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe [Lisa] approaches, which was a little shocking as no-one had spoken to us at all at the party.

“Right in front of me she tells Heidi that she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I'm going to murder Heidi and that I have the eyes of a serial killer.

“Heidi waits to see if this a joke, maybe this is a hidden camera party. But no laughs, she just walks away,” he added.

Before concluding, Pratt said, “That right there as the rudest moment I've ever encountered with a human being.”