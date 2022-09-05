John Legend on reasons he ended friendship with Kanye West: ‘Moral compass matters’

John Legend got real about the fall out between him and his former buddy Kanye West hinting at other reasons besides politics that played a role in their friendship breakup.

In an interview with New Yorker, the In My Mind singer told Michael Schulman that he supported Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election instead of the rapper which severed their bond.

Legend insisted that him not backing the Praise God singer during his run for president was not the only reason that their relationship came to end.

"I don’t feel like politics should be everything in your relationships, and your relationships with people shouldn’t only be determined by who they voted for,” the singer told the outlet.

"But I do believe that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and obviously that will affect your friendships.

“I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t.

"But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters," he added.

Legend said that he does not know what the future has in store for his and Ye’s friendship, adding, “But he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him and I supported Joe Biden.”

Before concluding, he said, “It’s up to him whether he can get past that.”