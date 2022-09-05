Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on women carving a niche in a patriarchal world

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has never shied away to speak on women-related issues be it #MeToo movement, domestic abuse or carving a niche in a patriarchal world.



Speaking of which, in a 2016 interview with Filmfare, the Bollywood beauty imparted some “valuable life lessons’ to women on how to make big in a “man’s world”, reported via Pinkvilla.

“By not look at the world through the gender glass,” said the 48-year-old.

The Guru star also noted that women should feel “comfortable” one’s skin and be one’s “best friend”.

“You need to be brutally honest with yourself. Have a deep sense of conviction whatever your choices,” stated Devdas actress.



The Bollywood beauty also pointed out that one should “cherish the journey”.

“Believe in the strength of ‘no’ because ‘yes’ is just the easiest way around. It’s important to enjoy and cherish each moment of your journey,” she commented.

The Bride And Prejudice star added, “Be in the present, be in the now and experience it in its entirety. Don’t be in any mad rush because time is only flying by. And the pace that we’re living in today is only getting faster and faster.”

Lately, the actress has completed her shoot for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I. In this movie, the actress will be seen playing the strong character of Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.

Meanwhile, the movie is slated to release in theatres on September 30 this year.

