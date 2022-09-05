Rekha reveals she 'never' wanted to become an actor

Rekha also confessed that her first few years in Bollywood were something she disliked the most

Veteran actor Rekha has made several appearances in notable movies, such as Silsila, Suhaag, and Umrao Jaan, so it is quite difficult to believe that she actually had no interest in acting or going to shoots.

During an interview conducted with BBC in 1986, Rekha revealed that her parents, who were also actors, Gemini Ganeshan and Pushpaval were the ones who forced her into entering the film industry.

“I never wanted to become an actor. If you ask most of the actors, they’ll say that they always wanted to join the film industry, but not me."

Rekha added: "I never wanted to become an actor, mujhe maar maar ke banaya gaya (I was beaten into submission)."

She also admitted that it was her mother who would force her into going to shooting locations. She also confessed that the first few years in the industry were something she disliked the most.

When questioned whether her parents’ fame put any pressure on her, Rekha responded in Hindi, “My father, not so much, but my mother really wanted me to work in films. But for at least six or seven years, I didn’t like what I was doing. I was dragged to shoots, I used to do double shifts, I didn’t like it at all.”