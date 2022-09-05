Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to see Queen Elizabeth as they return to UK?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle seemingly snubbed Queen Elizabeth upon their return to Britain as they have reportedly refused invitation to see the monarch at Balmoral.



According to a report by the New Daily, heir to throne Prince Charles had invited his son and daughter-in-law to stay at his home on the Balmoral estate. While there, the royal couple had been able to seen Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth had been staying at her Balmoral estate for summer holidays.

The report, quoted royal expert Russell Myers as saying, “Prince Charles did indeed invite them to stay with him up at Balmoral with the Queen, but so far they have refused.”

“So they will be skipping a meeting with the Queen, which is quite sad to be honest.”

Meghan and Harry reportedly arrived in UK without their children Archie and Lilibet on Saturday morning.