Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' grosses $812.3 million

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”, a movie that debuted in December of 2021, managed to return to the No. 1 spot in North America over Labor Day weekend, according to Variety.
Sony re-released the film with 11 minutes of extra footage that proved to be tantalizing to some comic book fans, bringing in $6 million from 3,935 theaters over the weekend.
“No Way Home” is expected to finish the extended holiday weekend on Monday with $7.6 million.
With the re-release, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has now grossed $812.3 million in North America, strengthening its standing as the third-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history.
