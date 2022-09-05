Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle branded as 'delusional'

Meghan Markle has been branded as “delusional” by an expert for suggesting the royal couple’s reality show would be a “historical documentary”.



A royal commentator Mr Sacerdoti, said that Meghan’s apparent rejection of the reality show label in relation to the Sussexes’ forthcoming series, preferring the term historical documentary.

The Duchess explains: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story. I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on.”

However, Mr Sacerdoti, a regular contributor to The Spectator who also appears as a guest on Sky News, said: “It's a sort of almost delusional re-imagining of what everybody suspects they're doing. You say tomato I say tomato you say reality show I say a historical documentary about our untold love story."

He also claimed that they are "teaching their son about his privileged position in the world and how other people have less than them."

Mr Sacerdoti said he "cannot think of a weirder way of teaching a child that" on a journey "in which you get your security guard to give healthy snacks to a homeless person, without you having necessarily to go near them yourself.”

He added: “I don't think she'd be getting this massive podcast number one, dethroning Joe Rogan, the most popular podcast in the world, if she just made such a damp squib of a podcast about female ambition where she is not married to Prince Harry.

“And the same is true of this profile, and I doubt she would even have had such a 6,500-word profile, front cover, portrait photo, 10 hour photoshoot the day before in the front of the mansion. I can't imagine any of that would have happened were it not for her marriage to him. It was all about her but he needs to pop up in these cameos in order to remind everyone why she thinks we should be listening.”

He explained: “All of this by the way, it is happening at a time when the Queen is advancing in age. The nation has a very respectful amount of care for her, her role having to be adapted to her current health needs. And this is the last scene the Royal Family needs at this moment when the queen is potentially more frail than she has been.”