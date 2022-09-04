Palace leaves Meghan Markle ‘feeling distraught’ with phone call: ‘A shakedown!’

Meghan Markle reportedly felt ‘damned’ during her time in the Royal Family, especially after stern phone calls from the Palace.

This revelation has been made public by Meghan’s biographers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

According to Express UK, the duo recently revealed, “She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines.”

This phone call reportedly left Meghan feeling ‘very upset’ and ‘downright distraught’.

The biographers also go on to allege that she “said very little” on call “choosing instead to simply listen to the counsel.”

“But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewellery to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much.”

They also went on to say that she felt she’d be “damned if she did, and damned if she didn't.”

The necklace in question is a sentimental piece that Meghan was seen sporting on several occasions, with the initials ‘M’ for Meghan and ‘H’ for Harry.



Even revelations by The Mirror allege that Meghan ‘ended up discussing’ the issue with a friend and said, “I can't win.”

“They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message.”

“I don't know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer].”



