Sofia Vergara turns heads with her stylish appearance in Beverly Hills

Sofia Vergara set fashion goals while looking adorable as she stepped out in Beverly Hills Thursday.
The 5ft7in beauty appeared much younger than her 50 years as she beat the heatwave covering much of the Los Angeles area in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana sundress that showcased her sleek arms and legs.
For her day out, the diva chooses a strapless frock with a white background and a floral print of pink and green roses. She paired the dress with transparent sandals with a white high heel and a green crossover purse.
The Modern Family star enjoyed a working dinner with executives from Walmart, which sells her successful clothing line.
