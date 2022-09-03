Jessica Chastain was ‘amazed’ to meet brave children on her trip to war-torn Ukraine

Jessica Chastain recently reflected on her “life-changing” trip to Kyiv, Ukraine on social media.



As the country is in ongoing war with Russia, the Molly Game’s star turned to Instagram and posted a video of destroyed buildings and displaced children, stating she “needed a few weeks to process everything” she witnessed from her trip to Kyiv.

The Interstellar actress mentioned in her caption that she visited a local children’s hospital, adding that it was one of the “life-changing” trips of her life.

“One of the experiences from this life-changing trip was my visit to the children’s hospital: Ohmatdyt. I had the opportunity to meet incredible children and the director, Volodymyr Zhovnir,” wrote The Help actress.

She continued, “The children amazed me with their hope and strength. Many had been displaced from their homes and spent months in the hospital. It is a huge humanitarian crisis going on in the Ukraine.”

Concluding the emotional note, Jessica remarked, “We can’t forget the innocent ones effected by senseless acts of violence. I am grateful to have met these sweet little kids with big brave hearts.

Watch here:



