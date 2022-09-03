Schools, colleges to resume classes in Balochistan from Sept 5

Young girls seated in a classroom. — AFP/File

Government of Balochistan on Saturday announced the decision to resume classes across all educational institutions in the province from September 5.

The province's Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri made the announcement to reopen schools schools and colleges on the said date.

The minister stated that the government will later decide whether to open schools in Naseerabad and Jafarabad, as these areas have been the most affected by recent catastrophic flooding.

Following torrential rainfall in the province, all educational institutes were shut down on August 22.



While universities resumed classes on August 29, decision to reopen schools and colleges was yet to be made.