Mardan schools facing textbooks shortage

MARDAN: The majority of the students of government schools are facing problems due to the unavailability of textbooks in the district, sources said.

Thousands of students of primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools are still deprived of textbooks despite the passage of most of the academic year.

Sources added that the issue emerged due to an alleged lack of coordination between the Education Department and Textbook Board.

They added that the books for compulsory subjects of class-6, 7 and 8, computer science subject of class 9 and 5, compulsory subjects of class 10 while the textbooks of class 11 and 12 are not available.

Due to the non-availability of textbooks, male and female students are suffering and their time is being wasted.

Abolition of boards opposed: Central general secretary of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) Aurangzeb Kashmiri on Wednesday criticised the government for abolishing all the educational boards and merging them into the Peshawar board.

“This decision will create problems for both students and employees,” he said while talking to the media.

Aurangzeb Kashmiri argued that the government spent a huge amount on launching educational boards in different areas of the province while there are also thousands of employees working there.