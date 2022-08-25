Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed till Saturday due to rain emergency

— AFP/File

KARACHI: All government and private across Sindh will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) amid warnings of heavy rainfall, the education department has announced.

“Government and private educational institutions will remain closed for next two days on August 26 and 27, due to rain emergency,” the notification issued by the provincial department read.

The decision regarding school closure was taken by the Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah due to a rain emergency and rain forecast.

In a statement, the minister said: "There is still a flood situation in many districts of Sindh and most of the schools and colleges of Sindh are underwater and have been turned into relief campuses for the victims."

Two days ago, in view of the misery caused by the rains and the latest Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) advisory, the Government of Sindh had announced the closure of schools and colleges across the province for two days (Wednesday and Thursday).

The move was followed the Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi, announcing the postponement of exams scheduled for August 24 and 25.