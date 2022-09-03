Victoria Beckham ‘heartbroken’ as feud with Nicola has strained her relationship with Brooklyn

File Footage

Victoria Beckham has been “fearful” that she might lose her son Brooklyn Beckham amid feud with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.



The wife of former legendary footballer David Beckham does not have the same equation with her first-born like she used to before he tied the knot with the billionaire heiress.

Sources close to Posh Spice claim that she is “distraught and fearful” that the fallout with Nicola will affect her close relationship with Brooklyn, who she has barely seen since his wedding.

The tensions between Victoria and Nicola reportedly began at the lavish nuptials when the former Spice Girl allegedly stole the spotlight from the bride.

Later, the newlyweds did not join the Beckham for a family holiday when they traveled across Europe on a lavish yacht but were seen celebrating Nicola’s grandmother’s birthday.

“Victoria loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most,” a close pal of Victoria’s told Daily Mail.

“She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons' girlfriends and absolutely adored Nicola from day one,” the friend added. “But things have got tricky and it is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken.”

“She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage.

“She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult,” the source shared.

As per previous reports, the hostility between the ladies began when Victoria received a gushing tribute from singer Marc Anthony during the wedding which made Nicola upset.

Later, she allegedly requested a mother-son dance when Nicola and Brooklyn were supposed to come for the first dance after exchanging vows.

An insider even claimed that the rumoured war started when Nicola asked Victoria to design her wedding dress despite having no intention of actually wearing it on her big day.