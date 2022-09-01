Kriti Sanon discloses she will never date her ‘two favourite co-stars’: Here’s why

Kriti Sanon has recently spoken up about her dating life on Karan Johar’s chat show.



According to Pinkvilla, the Luka Chuppi actress was the latest guest on Koffee With Karan 7’s ninth episode along with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff.

During the show, Karan grilled the actress on her love life and asked who she would not date among the young actors in the industry.

To which the Dilwale actress replied that she would never ever date Tiger.

“I wouldn’t date Tiger, he flips too much,” said the 32-year-old.

The War actor reacted with shock after hearing Kriti’s answer. However, the Bollywood diva clarified that it’s because “he does somersaults and flips”.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress further shut off the link-up rumours, stating that she would also never date Kartik Aaryan.

“I know him well and would not date him for the same reason,” explained Kriti.

Moreover, Karan pointed out that the actress and her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur were “seen canoodling” at his 50th birthday bash.



Reacting to this statement, Kriti said, “We do look good together but you know me, I don't canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around.”