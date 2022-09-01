Imran Khan is a habitual criminal, says Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry said Chairman PTI Imran Khan is a habitual criminal who tendered an apology in a 2013 case.

Criticising Imran Khan, he said, "If I was given a chance to answer again, I would probably get a relief from the court. But, I was denied any such chance," he said while speaking in the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Wednesday.

Censuring the court, he said Imran Khan has been warned and asked to resubmit his reply in contempt of court case.

He also slammed the former chief justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, who he said, had asked him to issue a statement against the party's head Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

"Saqib Nisar indirectly called upon me to issue a statement against Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam," said Chaudhry.

"I am not accusing him [ex-CJP Nisar]. I am just stating the facts." Talal said the judiciary should review all the sentences given by Saqib Nisar.

Commenting on the contempt of court case against Imran Khan, Talal said the PTI leaders present the justification for Imran's crimes by saying that he is very popular among the masses.

"I and [another PML-N leader and former privatisation minister] Daniyal Aziz were not warned. Instead, an indictment was filed against us. We kept trying to clean ourselves up in our cases, but the court did not listen," he said.

He said he submitted apologies to the court multiple times.

Imran Khan had already received a warning in contempt of court case in 2013, Chaudhry said, adding this favouritism should end. He [Imran] still today is challenging the court's jurisdiction but the court is giving him another chance, said Talal.

"It seems that Imran is untouchable and we're unacceptable," he added.