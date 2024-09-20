Pakistan to work with China for shared prosperity, global peace: President Zardari

(From left to right) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong at ceremony in connection with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on September 19, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working together with China for shared prosperity and promoting peace and stability in the world.

Speaking at the “China’s National Day Reception” hosted by the Chinese embassy, President Zardari said that high quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would “help unlock greater benefits for our people, besides enhancing connectivity and prosperity of the region”.

He emphasised the importance of advancing the high-quality development of CPEC to unlock greater benefits for the people of two countries.

The event marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, dignitaries, diplomats, and senior civil and military officers.

President Zardari, extending the warmest felicitations to Chinese brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion, stated that the first October marked the rebirth of a strong, united China, achieved through the heroic struggle of the Chinese people under the visionary leadership of the Communist Party.

He reflected on the invaluable contributions made by the successive generations in transforming the Pakistan-China friendship into an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

This partnership, he said, had served as a model of inter-state relations and thus become a source of inspiration and strength for both countries.

China was an iron-clad brother of Pakistan and the entire nation was proud of the enduring friendship as both countries stood by each other during testing times, he added.

The president hoped that China was poised to achieve significant milestones in the coming decades, which would not only bolster its development but also reshape the global landscape in politics, economics and culture in positive ways.

'CPEC phase-II to help transform Pakistan's economy'

Addressing the event, PM Shehbaz said the second phase of the CPEC would help Pakistan transform its economy.

“We are entering into the second phase of CPEC which has huge potential of mutual cooperation in the field of agriculture, information technology, mines and minerals and many other important areas of mutual interests.”

He congratulated the Chinese government and its citizens, emphasising China’s status as a global power and a vital partner in international affairs.

“The friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans.”

The prime minister also acknowledged China’s critical role during the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, he stressed the need to develop in various fields including agriculture, industry and other areas to ensure development and prosperity in the country.

He reiterated that the ongoing partnership not only fostered regional development and peace but also contributed to global stability and progress, aligning with President Xi Jinping’s vision.

The PM also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for China’s positions on international issues, including those related to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome received from President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership during his recent visit to China, stating that the relationship between the two countries is indestructible and inseparable.

The prime minister said his government was eager to welcome the Chinese prime minister who will participate in Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of Government (SCO CHG) meeting to be held in Islamabad.