Pakistani peacekeepers in South Sudan. — Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)

RAWALPINDI: An Indian top commander has written a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, acknowledging the professionalism of Pakistani peacekeepers performing their duties for maintenance of peace and security in South Sudan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Force Commander United Mission in South Sudan, Lieutenant General S Mohan from India, commended professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment of Pakistani Peacekeepers.

The military’s media wing said Mohan specially acknowledged the role played by Brigadier Shafqat Iqbal as Sector Commander and Lieutenant Colonel Shahbaz Aslam as Commanding Officer.

“The Force Commander's recognition serves as a testament to the Pakistani Army's reputation as a reliable and capable partner in international peacekeeping efforts,” it added.



Pakistani blue helmets have undertaken daunting engineers' tasks in complex and challenging operational environment to ensure protection of civilians which has always remained top priority for Pakistani Peacekeepers. “Pakistani contingent worked day & night and protected over 250,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in worst flood effected areas.”

“Pakistan remains committed to play a pivotal role as a responsible member of the international community to help realise the ideals of global peace and security through active support in UN Peacekeeping Missions,” the ISPR concluded.

South Sudan has spent almost half of its life as a nation at war and continues to be roiled by outbreaks of politically motivated ethnic violence.

Around 400,000 people died and millions were displaced in the civil war before Kiir and Machar signed a peace deal in 2018 to form the unity government.

Since then, the country has battled flooding, hunger, violence and political bickering as the promises of the peace agreement have failed to materialise.

Earlier this month the UN’s humanitarian agency warned more than 700,000 people had been impacted by flooding, with aid failing to meet many in need.

Despite plentiful oil resources, rampant corruption has left the country largely impoverished, with the ruling elite accused of plundering public coffers.

Pakistan female peacekeepers recognised for professionalism

Meanwhile, two Pakistani Female Peacekeepers have been recognised for their outstanding performance and commitment in promoting the ideals of UN and awarded with Gender Advocacy Award by Under Secretary General, Department of Peace Operations.

While serving in international environment, Major Sania Safdar (served in UN Peacekeeping Mission Cyprus) and Major Komal Masood (served in Central African Republic) demonstrated exceptional professionalism, dedication and made significant contribution to mission's peace and stability efforts especially with regards to advancing women's meaningful participation in Peacekeeping Operations within the mission, the ISPR said.

“Their profound role in peacekeeping have been acknowledged by respective mission force commanders,” it added.