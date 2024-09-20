Where in the country will it rain next week?

PESHAWAR: A new system of rains is likely to hit Peshawar and various other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.
The weather forecasting department said there were chances of another rainy system’s entering KP including Peshawar on September 26.
In the meantime, the PMD said, weather would remain hot and dry in KP and the provincial capital today. Whereas, it said mercury was likely to reach maximum 38°C in the city, where the department recorded humidity at 76% in the air in the morning.
Meanwhile, the PMD forecasted that the weather in Karachi would remain hot and humid for the next 24 hours.
The Met Office said the minimum temperature had been recorded to be 27 °C, while the mercury was likely to ascend to maximum up to 33-35 °C during the day.
Currently, "winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour and the percentage of humidity in the air is 81%," the weather forecasting department said in its report.
Additionally, the PMD said weather in most of the parts in the country would remain hot and dry for at least next five days.
Deadly attack's survivor honoured by King Charles III for his services supporting young people globally
Azam Nazeer Tarar asks lawyers to suggest retirement age of judges whether it should be 65 or 68 years
President Asif Ali Zardari says IIOJK elections "no substitute for Kashmiri people's right to self-determination"
PM accepts invitation, looks forward to engage with Commonwealth leaders on climate change issues
JUI-F chief makes these remarks after attending a luncheon hosted by former NA speaker Asad Qaiser
IHC orders trial court to complete proceedings against couple, adjourns hearing till September 26