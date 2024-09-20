Where in the country will it rain next week?

A view of rain in Peshawar on September 2, 2024. —INP

PESHAWAR: A new system of rains is likely to hit Peshawar and various other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

The weather forecasting department said there were chances of another rainy system’s entering KP including Peshawar on September 26.

In the meantime, the PMD said, weather would remain hot and dry in KP and the provincial capital today. Whereas, it said mercury was likely to reach maximum 38°C in the city, where the department recorded humidity at 76% in the air in the morning.

Meanwhile, the PMD forecasted that the weather in Karachi would remain hot and humid for the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said the minimum temperature had been recorded to be 27 °C, while the mercury was likely to ascend to maximum up to 33-35 °C during the day.

Currently, "winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour and the percentage of humidity in the air is 81%," the weather forecasting department said in its report.

Additionally, the PMD said weather in most of the parts in the country would remain hot and dry for at least next five days.