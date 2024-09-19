A combination of images shows US President Joe Biden (left) and Pakistan's envoy to US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh. — Reuters/File/X/@PakinUSA

President Joe Biden has highlighted the significance of the relationship between United States and Pakistan, emphasising on its role in "regional stability and security".

The US president's remarks came after he accepted the 'Letter of Credence' from Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, during a ceremony at the Blair House in Washington.

"The relationship between our two countries remains important for regional stability and security. We appreciate US-Pakistan cooperation on countering terrorist threats," said Biden when commenting on the ties between the two nation.



Biden emphasised both US and Pakistan's mutual "desire to build upon our bilateral relationship and strengthen" ties moving forward, according to a statement released by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington on Wednesday.

The 81-year-old US president's statement comes despite Washington's continued efforts to impose sanctions on entities involved in enhancing Pakistan's arms and weapons capabilities.

Earlier, during a press briefing on Tuesday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stressed Washington's 'longstanding policy' denying support to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme.



Despite acknowledging Pakistan as the US's long-term partner, Miller said that there are disagreements. "... and when we have disagreements, we won't hesitate to act on those to protect America's interests."

He added that the US will continue to use sanctions and other tools to ensure its national security remains unimpacted and that the country's financial system is not used by proliferators.

Biden, meanwhile, termed the "enduring partnership" between Pakistan and the US as "critical to ensuring the security of our people and people around the world".

"The United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time," he added.

The US president highlighted that both countries "stand united in the face of significant challenges posed by climate change, regional security threats, and global health security."

"We should continue highlighting common interests in security, trade and investment, economic growth, the US-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' framework, and prosperity," he said.

Welcoming Ambassador Sheikh back to Washington, DC, Biden said that his arrival was significant on many levels.

"It signifies more than 75 years of friendship between our nations and our enduring commitment to economic engagement, security cooperation, people-to-people ties, and cultural exchange," Biden said.

The US president said he looked forward to working with Sheikh to advance common agenda and deepen bonds between the two countries.

In his remarks, Sheikh conveyed greetings from Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the nation to the leadership and people of the US, according to the statement.

Pakistan's 30th ambassador to the US stated that both countries have "a rich legacy of cooperative relations and have laid multiple foundations to strengthen bilateral ties."

Recalling US assistance to Pakistan, especially during its nascent phase of statehood, the Sheikh observed that the two countries continue to invest in their relationship and are stepping up cooperation in climate change, energy, health, trade, and investment.

"Pakistan-US economic partnership is the core of our engagement, and the United States continues to be the largest destination for Pakistani exports," Sheikh said.

Highlighting the significant trade potential between the two countries, he noted that Pakistan is ready to enhance its trade with the US and absorb US investments in alternative energy, green technology, industry, digital platforms, higher education, and other areas of mutual benefit.

He emphasised the important role being played by Pakistan's large and dynamic diaspora community in the US, terming them a "bridge" between the two countries.

Additionally, Sheikh underscored the need for structured, broad-based, and result-oriented periodic dialogues in both security and non-security realms to give fresh impetus to the relationship and promote mutual interests.

The ceremony held in Wasington was attended by members of the diplomatic community and senior officials of the US administration.